Police hunt for white Audi car in murder investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police hunt for white Audi car in murder investigation

By Press Association
Police are looking for white Audi Q2 similar to the model pictured in ongoing investigation into the murder of Michael Beaton, 35, in Greenock (Alamy/PA)
Police are looking for white Audi Q2 similar to the model pictured in ongoing investigation into the murder of Michael Beaton, 35, in Greenock (Alamy/PA)

A search has been launched for a white Audi Q2 in an ongoing murder investigation.

A probe was launched after Michael Beaton, 35, was seriously injured when he was hit by a car and injured with a knife on Sunday at around 7.20pm on Drumfrochar Road, Greenock.

He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Police are now searching for an Audi Q2 car which is damaged and is believed to be involved in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team (West), said: “Extensive inquiries are being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of Mr Beaton’s death and I am appealing to anyone who saw the car around the time of the incident, or has any information that could help us in tracing it to get in touch.

“This was an extremely violent attack that has shocked the local community.

“I would like to reassure those living in the area that everything possible is being done to trace those responsible and that there will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us. I’d also ask people to check their dashcam and ring doorbell footage in case they have captured something on it which could be vital to our inquiry.”

The online portal that gives people access to a form to send information directly to the team can be accessed by clicking the following link:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S42-PO1

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2790 of November 26, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.