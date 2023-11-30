Man charged in connection with death of woman in home

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in her home, police have confirmed.

The 41-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Kiesha Donaghy on Thursday.

She was found dead at her home in Anderson Drive in Elgin on Thursday November 14.

Police officers were called to the property at around 7.20pm.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Kiesha’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support.”

The man will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.