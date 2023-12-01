Shops see footfall decrease by 0.9% in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Shops see footfall decrease by 0.9% in November

By Press Association
Shoppers on Edinburgh’s Princes Street on New Year’s Eve (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shops in Scotland have seen “scant sign pre-Christmas trading has taken off” as footfall decreased by 0.9% in November compared with last year, figures show.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said the statistics, which were worse than the UK average decrease of 0.7% year-on-year, were “underwhelming”.

In November, footfall in Edinburgh increased by 5.7% year-on-year, while Glasgow saw a decrease of 4.5%.

However shopping centre footfall increased by 0.2% in November year-on-year, 2.9 percentage points better than October.

November is traditionally the second busiest month of the year in retail, and footfall on Black Friday rose plus 52.4% week-on-week in a UK-wide figure.

SRC-Sensormatic IQ data covering the four weeks from October 29 until November 25 showed overall shopper footfall across Scotland remains a sixth lower than prior to the pandemic.

The Scottish Retail Consortium issued a plea for the Scottish Government to “blunt any uplift in the business rate” during the Budget.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Shopper footfall to Scotland’s retail destinations slipped back slightly in November compared to the same period last year.

“This was the second successive monthly fall in foot-traffic with scant sign pre-Christmas trading has taken off.

“Visits to stores were down by almost 1%, which will disappoint retailers who were hoping for a lift during what is traditionally the second busiest trading month of the year.

“Footfall in shopping centres returned to growth and Edinburgh outperformed. However, overall shopper footfall across Scotland remains a sixth lower than prior to the pandemic.

“These are underwhelming figures, especially for high street retailers operating in more discretionary categories, many of whom will now be hoping for a final flourish to the golden quarter of festive trading to help weather rising costs and to tide them over the traditionally leaner months early in the new year.”

Footfall figures
November is traditionally the second busiest month of the year in retail (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “November’s footfall rallied, buoyed by Black Friday trading and retailers offering extended discounts to spark early Christmas spend.

“Last month, UK footfall recovered to its highest performance levels since July, however, this recent boost to retailers has been driven by price and promotions-sensitive shopping behaviours.

“Discounting events have proved a major draw, with footfall on Black Friday rising plus 52.4% week-on-week for example. We have also seen that improvements in total retail footfall last month were significantly shored up by outlet store visits.

“Undoubtedly, footfall’s recovery in November will allow retailers to look ahead to Christmas trading with more confidence, but the challenge will be not just encouraging ongoing spend into December when disposable incomes remain squeezed.”

– Total footfall by city

Growth Rank City Nov-23 Oct-23

1 Edinburgh 5.7% 0.5%
2 Leeds 3.1% -9.7%
3 Birmingham 2.5% -7.9%
4 Manchester 0.1% -5.2%
5 Bristol -0.1% -3.2%
6 Cardiff -0.4% -6.5%
6 London -0.4% -2.9%
6 Nottingham -0.4% -6.3%
9 Liverpool -2.4% -3.5%
10 Glasgow -4.5% -8.9%
11 Belfast -7.6% -3.2%