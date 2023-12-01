Ken Bruce transformed into Gingerbread Ken for his 2023 Christmas decoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ken Bruce transformed into Gingerbread Ken for his 2023 Christmas decoration

By Press Association
Radio presenter Ken Bruce has unveiled his latest pun-tastic Christmas decoration (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ken Bruce has been transformed into Gingerbread Ken for his 2023 Christmas decoration.

The annual festive tradition has, in previous years, seen the 72-year-old radio host rendered as an elf, an angel, the Grinch, and even Father Christmas.

This year’s decoration, which is available for download online, is a gingerbread man that features the face of Bruce. Last year’s ornament was a Christmas tree called Ken Spruce.

The Ken Bruce Christmas Decoration 2023

Speaking about the 2023 Ken Bruce Christmas decoration, the Greatest Hits Radio host said: “Just when you thought they’d run out of Ken-related Christmas puns, another one comes along – and I think this might be the best yet!

“I can’t wait to see me – at least in gingerbread form – adorning the trees and mantlepieces of Greatest Hits Radio listeners up and down the land.

The former Radio Two stalwart said that 2023 “has been quite a year, so I’m looking forward to a wee Christmas break, a glass or two at Hogmanay and then back in the studio in 2024 for more greatest hits, special guests, and of course PopMaster”.

He added: “Wishing all my listeners a happy and peaceful festive season – thanks for tuning in.”

Christmas highlights on Greatest Hits Radio this year include Bruce’s Christmas Day slot from 10am to 1pm and a later appearance from 9 to 10pm where he will be in conversation with pop superstar Cher.

Also over the festive period, on the main station, Rick Wakeman will be joined by Simon Mayo on his Drivetime Show for the All Rick-Quest Keys-mass Christmas Show on Monday December 18.

Between Wednesday September 27 and New Years Eve, Mark Goodier will be celebrating five Years of Greatest Hits Radio by counting down the Top 500 songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s as voted for by listeners in 2023.

Greatest Hits Radio has also launched a digital radio station playing festive hits called Greatest Hits Radio Christmas.