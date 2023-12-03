Three million Scots slash spending due to surging energy bills, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three million Scots slash spending due to surging energy bills, research finds

By Press Association
Analysis shows a million people have cut back their spending significantly to pay for essentials like energy (PA)
More than three million people have cut back on their spending as a result of energy bills in the past year, analysis suggests.

The analysis by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) of research from polling company YouGov also shows more than a million people have cut back their spending significantly in response to rising costs.

The charity is running a campaign called “Worried this winter”, which encourages members of the public struggling with their bills to seek advice from the network.

People can visit the CAB website to check online advice, use money-saving services, or to find their local Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) for one-to-one support.

CAS said the average gain people saw after seeking energy-related advice from its network was more than £400. Advice gains generally for those who saw a benefit was more than £3,700.

Chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The amount of people cutting back significantly on their spending as a result of soaring energy bills should be a real concern for policy makers.

“We won’t see inclusive growth in our economy while consumers have reduced purchasing power because of higher bills and flat or falling incomes.

“Even more concerning is what people are cutting back on. CAB advisers across the country are sadly all too familiar with people facing impossible choices when it comes to their spending.

“Do they pay the rent, buy food for their kids or turn the heating on? In many cases there is only enough money for two of those options, in some awful cases there isn’t enough for one.

“The CAB network gets incredible results for people. Last year the average gain for someone who saw one after seeking advice was over £3,700. That can be absolutely life-changing money this winter.

“We’re for everyone, regardless of whether they are in work or not, and you don’t have to go to a CAB, use our network.

“We have online advice pages and interactive self-help tools which can help people work out where they could boost their incomes or cut their costs.”