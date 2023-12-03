Man charged in connection with death in Greenock

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Michael Beaton, 35, was found seriously injured after being hit by a car and stabbed on Drumfrochar Road, Greenock, last Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police announced on Saturday that a 25-year-old had been arrested in relation with the incident before he was charged on Sunday.

He will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, police said.