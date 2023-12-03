Woman seen being carried into car found ‘safe and well’, say police

A woman who was seen being carried into a car and driven off has been found “safe and well” after a police appeal.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Turnberry Avenue in Dundee at 11.50pm on Saturday.

Following a report of a concern for a young woman in Turnberry Avenue, Dundee on Saturday, 2 December, 2023, she has been traced safe and well. Thanks for the likes and shares. pic.twitter.com/n4HXfti1uT — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) December 3, 2023

The woman, described as being around 20 years old with long black hair and wearing a short white skirt, was carried into a blue or black Range Rover where another man was present.

But she was later located, with a police spokesman saying: “Following a report of a concern for a young woman in Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, on Saturday 2 December 2023, she has been traced safe and well.”