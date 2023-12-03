Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Lanark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Lanark

By Press Association
Police announced the death was being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination (PA)
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in Lanark.

Police received a report that a man had been found unconscious on Smyllum Road at around 9.45am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective are now treating the death as murder following a post-mortem examination.

Police say an extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 33-year-old man who died in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Smyllum Road area on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

“If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please check your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue.”

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to the police. This can be accessed at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S44-PO1

Police Scotland can also be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 1035 of December 2.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.