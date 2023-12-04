Fashion student revamps London location as pop-up shop for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fashion student revamps London location as pop-up shop for Christmas

By Press Association
Ema’s design for the new pop-up shop on London’s Savile Row (Heriot Watt University/PA)
Ema’s design for the new pop-up shop on London’s Savile Row (Heriot Watt University/PA)

A talented Scottish university student has seen her colourful redesign of a prominent London building as a Christmas pop-up shop turned into a reality.

Ema Ester, 20, has reimagined the frontage and interior of a former police station on Savile Row after winning homeless charity Crisis’ annual Christmas Pop-Up competition.

The contest, now in its fourth year, challenges students to unleash their creativity and convert vacant premises into eye-catching retailing spaces.

Once the design is finalised, designer brands are then encouraged to donate clothing, gifts and accessories to fill the pop-up shop to raise funds for Crisis.

Ms Ester, a second year Fashion Branding and Promotion student at Heriot Watt’s School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels, wowed judges with a graffiti art concept that celebrates British cities and youth culture.

Her pop-up shop on Savile Row is due to open to the public on Monday morning. It will sell brand new products, old season stock, flawed items and samples from luxury brands as well as public donations.

Ms Ester, who is originally from Croatia and now resides in Galashiels, said of coming first in the competition: “It was an amazing feeling. Crisis were really pleased with what I had produced and they have been amazing at keeping me involved.

“We’ve had video calls and emails and they’re they’ve just been great with me and very supportive.

“I’ve been working on this competition for around two months and it’s been a lot of fun to apply what I’ve learnt in the classroom and incorporating this into the real world.

“My lecturers have been extremely supportive. They’ve helped throughout the whole process and have always been available to answer questions. It’s been a great experience.”

Entrants to this year’s competition were tasked with creating the branding, marketing and promotional ideas for Crisis Pop-Up whilst incorporating the charity’s 2023 Christmas strap line Life Beyond Homelessness.

Crisis aims to raise more than £125,000 in sales from this year’s pop-up shop to aid those experiencing homelessness.

Georgina Evans, head of retail at the charity, said: “We were blown away by all the submissions for this year’s competition but Ema’s was definitely the stand out concept.

“It captures the nature of Crisis’ Pop-Up brilliantly and will provide the perfect backdrop for shoppers looking to support people experiencing homelessness this Christmas.”