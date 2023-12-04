Yousaf will ‘not stop meeting world leaders’ after Erdogan talks criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf will ‘not stop meeting world leaders’ after Erdogan talks criticism

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would not stop meeting with world leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is “not going to stop meeting with world leaders” after being criticised by an SNP councillor for shaking hands with the Turkish president.

Kurdish-born SNP councillor Roza Salih said she was “disappointed and disgusted” after Mr Yousaf met Recipp Tayyip Erdogan at the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai.

Ms Salih, a councillor in Glasgow, came to Scotland from Iraq as a child seeking asylum and was a key figure in a campaign against dawn raids used to remove refugees who had been refused asylum.

Roza Salih
Roza Salih is an SNP councillor in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a social media post, Ms Salih criticised her party leader about a picture of him shaking the hand of the Turkish president.

She wrote: “I am disappointed and disgusted by this image @HumzaYousaf

“Erdogan kills #Kurds in Turkey & does not respect human rights.

“Our politicians & half of the population are imprisoned by him and you shake his hand.

“I did not expect this from a FM that says he respects human rights.”

Questioned on her criticism, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Look, I am rightly as the First Minister of Scotland going to meet world leaders.

“I’m going to meet heads of government, and of course push them to go further on climate change and I was also pushing many of the world leaders on our position that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza given the horrific destruction and death that we’re seeing there.

“So, as First Minister, I am not going to stop meeting with world leaders, it’s very important as First Minister that I do that.”

In his social media post about the meeting, Mr Yousaf said he spoke to Mr Erdogan and Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, about the climate crisis and the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.