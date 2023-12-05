Parents cut back on children’s hobbies amid soaring bills, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents cut back on children’s hobbies amid soaring bills, research suggests

By Press Association
Some parents have cut back on leisure activities for children, researchers found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hundreds of thousands of parents are making the “heart-breaking” decision to cut back on hobbies, leisure activities and clothes for their children amid soaring energy costs, new analysis has suggested.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) analysis found that 7% of people – an estimated 235,219 – had cut back on hobbies and leisure activities for their children in the past year.

This includes things like after school clubs, school trips and parties.

Meanwhile, 10%, an estimated 336,027 people, had cut back on clothes and accessories for their children.

The research is based on analysis of YouGov polling of 1,000 adults in Scotland in October.

It comes after recent CAS research found an estimated 3.36 million people have cut down on their spending due to rising energy costs in the past year.

CAS social justice spokesperson Emma Jackson said: “This is absolutely heart-breaking research in the run-up to Christmas.

“Every parent wants to treat their child and give them the best in life, but soaring energy bills have seen hundreds of thousands of people forced to cut back.

“People who are worried about money or bills this winter should know that the Citizens Advice network is here for them.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean one-to-one advice in a local CAB – we have online advice pages and self-help tools that help people see where they could boost their income or cut costs.

“The CAB network gets incredible results for people. Last year the average gain for someone who saw one after seeking advice was over £3,700.

“That can be absolutely life-changing money this winter. We don’t judge, we just help.”

CAS is running a “worried this winter” campaign, encouraging people to seek advice from the network in a variety of ways.

People can visit www.cas.org.uk/worried to find out more.

CAS said that last year the average gain from energy-related advice from across the network was more than £400 while advice gains generally for those who saw a benefit was more than £3,700.