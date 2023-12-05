Pedestrian in hospital after crash

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision involving a car.

The crash happened on Main Street in Sauchie in Clackmannanshire at around 7pm on Monday.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which involved a black Vauxhall Vectra and happened at the junction with Burnbrae.

They are keen to speak to a woman who stopped at the scene.

— Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) December 5, 2023

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and can assist to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to a woman who stopped at the scene of the crash but left before officers were able to speak to her.

“It is believed she was driving a red vehicle. We believe she may have vital information.

“We are also asking anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday December 4 2023.