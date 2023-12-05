Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim announced as headliners of Victorious Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim announced as headliners of Victorious Festival

By Press Association
Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil
Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have been announced along with Fatboy Slim as the first headliners of next year’s Victorious Festival.

The seaside event held on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, next August, will also feature a range of established names including the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Becky Hill.

Announcing Biffy Clyro, a festival spokeswoman said: “Celebrating over 15 years of success including nine studio albums, the band are no strangers to putting on an incredible live headline festival set.

Victorious Festival
Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire, last August (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

“The three-piece rock band will close the festival with a powerful set that will be remembered for years to come.”

Other acts added to the line-up include the Pixies, Not Nineteen Forever rockers Courteeners, Idles, Take Me Home singer Jess Glynne and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.

Also taking to the stage are noughties pop icon Natasha Bedingfield, Arlo Parks, Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves – The Nuts and Leeds post-punk four-piece Yard Act.

Other names announced are Lottery Winners, The Pigeon Detectives, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, Reading rockers The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Sea Power, Peace, The Murder Capital, The Royston Club, Do Nothing, Tors and Crystal Tides.

The comedy stage at the three-night event held during the August bank holiday (23-25) will be headlined by Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres.

“We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.”