Woman, 50, taken to hospital after hit and run

A woman was taken to hospital after being hurt in a hit and run.

The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit near Territorial Army barracks in Dunkeld Road, Perth, at about 6.45pm on Thursday, police said.

Officers are hunting for the driver of a “white vehicle” who has been urged to hand themselves in.

Pc Sarah Rowe of the Tayside road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to get in touch.

“We are keen to trace the driver of the white vehicle.”

She also appealed for dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting 2926 of Thursday December 7 2023.