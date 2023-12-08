Twenty-six people charged over bonfire night disorder in Edinburgh

Twenty-six people have been charged with a total of 51 offences following riots in Edinburgh on bonfire night.

A further individual is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with two more charges, police said, bringing the total number of offences to 53.

The ages of those who have been charged with offences range between 12 and 34, with the majority aged in their mid to late teens.

A total of 31 charges against 15 individuals are understood to relate specifically to disorder seen in the Niddrie area of the capital on November 5 when petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown at riot police.

Two men, aged 29 and 27, have been charged in connection with inciting violence. They are alleged to have filmed the events on mobile phones while encouraging youths to be violent towards police officers.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have also been charged in connection with allegedly supplying fireworks to youths.

Police said the charges are the result of an “extensive” investigation by a dedicated team of officers which has been ongoing since the incidents.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The events of bonfire night, especially in the east of the city, were wholly unacceptable. The scenes experienced are not reflective of the Niddrie community as a whole and were acts carried out by a minority.

“I would like to thank the local communities who have assisted with and supported our inquiries, and thank colleagues and partners who have worked within the investigation team.

“We have had specialist detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department who worked closely with community officers to identify and trace those involved in the disorder.

“Enforcement is just one area of our work and many months were spent before November engaging with communities and partners in our efforts to keep people safe.

“These charges show that we will not tolerate criminality and ensure those who are involved in violence and disorder are identified and reported to the relevant authorities.”

Anyone with concerns over criminality or information relating to bonfire night disorder in Edinburgh should report them to Police Scotland via 101.