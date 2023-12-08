Twenty-six people charged over bonfire night disorder in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Twenty-six people charged over bonfire night disorder in Edinburgh

By Press Association
Discarded fireworks in a local park in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh after the disorder (Lauren Gilmour/PA)
Discarded fireworks in a local park in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh after the disorder (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

Twenty-six people have been charged with a total of 51 offences following riots in Edinburgh on bonfire night.

A further individual is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with two more charges, police said, bringing the total number of offences to 53.

The ages of those who have been charged with offences range between 12 and 34, with the majority aged in their mid to late teens.

A total of 31 charges against 15 individuals are understood to relate specifically to disorder seen in the Niddrie area of the capital on November 5 when petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown at riot police.

Two men, aged 29 and 27, have been charged in connection with inciting violence. They are alleged to have filmed the events on mobile phones while encouraging youths to be violent towards police officers.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have also been charged in connection with allegedly supplying fireworks to youths.

Police said the charges are the result of an “extensive” investigation by a dedicated team of officers which has been ongoing since the incidents.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The events of bonfire night, especially in the east of the city, were wholly unacceptable. The scenes experienced are not reflective of the Niddrie community as a whole and were acts carried out by a minority.

“I would like to thank the local communities who have assisted with and supported our inquiries, and thank colleagues and partners who have worked within the investigation team.

“We have had specialist detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department who worked closely with community officers to identify and trace those involved in the disorder.

“Enforcement is just one area of our work and many months were spent before November engaging with communities and partners in our efforts to keep people safe.

“These charges show that we will not tolerate criminality and ensure those who are involved in violence and disorder are identified and reported to the relevant authorities.”

Anyone with concerns over criminality or information relating to bonfire night disorder in Edinburgh should report them to Police Scotland via 101.