Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted in Airdrie

Detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Airdrie.

The incident happened near a cycle path in the Community Nature Park area of the town between 6pm and 7pm on Monday November 27.

Police are keen to speak to two joggers who stopped to help a woman on the cycle path close to Ayr Drive.

Both joggers were said to be wearing headtorches when they stopped to assist the female.

Police said they had increased high-visibility patrols in the area since the attack.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Knox said: “A dedicated team of officers has carried out extensive enquiries and we are asking these two joggers, or anyone else who was in the area around this time, to please contact us.

“We understand this is a concerning incident and we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area.”

Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3559 of November 27.

Alternatively, information could be passed anonymously to police through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.