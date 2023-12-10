Man, 59, dies in Glasgow house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Glasgow, police have confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Ardgay Street, Shettleston, at around 5.33pm on Saturday.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a fire at a property on Ardgay Street in the Shettleston area of Glasgow, around 5.55pm on Saturday December 9, 2023.

“Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire appliances were deployed following an alert at 5.33pm.