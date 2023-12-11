Recipients of baby food benefits urged to use card balances of more than £600

Recipients of baby food contributions are being reminded to use balances of more than £600 to help with Christmas.

Hundreds of parents who get Best Start Foods, a financial contribution from the Scottish Government every four weeks during pregnancy and for children up to three years old, will receive a pre-Christmas reminder.

Letters will be sent by Social Security Scotland to cardholders who have accrued balances of £600 or more.

Best Start Foods is £19.80 every four weeks by pre-paid card during pregnancy and for any children between one and three years old.

The payment increases to £39.60 from birth until the age of one, and then reverts to £19.80.

The card, introduced in 2019, can be used to help with the cost of milk, fruit and vegetables, as well as baby formula, for teenage parents and benefit claimants.

People who get the card need to activate it by calling 0808 196 1687 – then it is topped up every four weeks.

However, a small number of people who get it have either never activated the card or stopped using it – meaning balances build up.

After receiving the first of the reminder letters, more than 100 cards have since been activated.

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent by recipients.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We want to ensure people get access to every bit of financial support to which they are entitled.

“It’s part of our approach to social security to make sure that we treat people with dignity, fairness and respect and that they’re not obstructed or ignored.

“Our message to people who get Best Start Foods is to check balances. It’s simple to do, either online or at cashpoints.

“The money can be a big help to families dealing with the costs of Christmas and new year.”