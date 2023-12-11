Citizens Advice says a fifth of people are worried about energy debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Citizens Advice says a fifth of people are worried about energy debt

By Press Association
Energy bill worries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy bill worries (Peter Byrne/PA)

Citizens Advice Scotland has warned that more than a fifth of people are worried about energy debt this winter.

More than 360,000 people, or 22%, are “worried or anxious” about arrears, the charity warned.

The average energy debt for individuals seeking complex debt advice across the network is £2,307 – up nearly £500 compared to the same time last year.

Demand for advice on energy debt from the CAB network rose by 34% from 2021/22 to 2022/23.

CAS is running the “Worried this winter” campaign, encouraging people to seek advice from the network in a variety of ways.

A disabled man sought advice from his local CAB after he built up £2,000 of debt to his energy supplier, as after a reduction in his universal credit, he is struggling to cover everyday expenses.

Another woman sought advice from her local CAB after getting a letter from her energy supplier advising her that she was in arrears for the first time in her life, leading to suicidal thoughts.

CAS social justice spokesperson Matthew Lee said: “This winter comes amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory and lots of people, through no fault of their own, have found themselves behind on bills.

“That’s because costs for essentials rose sharply as incomes flatlined. We estimate over 360,000 people in Scotland are worried about their debt to energy suppliers this winter.

“There are three big reasons why it’s totally understandable to be worried about that debt – firstly repayments add an extra charge onto your bills, secondly the risk of being forced onto a prepayment meter increases and thirdly it stops you switching supplier should we ever be in a position where cheaper deals through switching returns to the market.

“The Citizens Advice network is here for people. We’re for everyone whether they are in work or not and you can get advice a variety of ways – from our online advice pages to interactive self-help tools.

“The average gain for people who saw a gain through our energy advice was over £400, while the average gain for advice more broadly was over £3,700.”

People can visit www.cas.org.uk/worried for advice.