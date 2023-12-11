Charity welcomes breast cancer drug acceptance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity welcomes breast cancer drug acceptance

By Press Association
Seven medicines have been accepted by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (PA)
A breast cancer charity has welcomed the approval of a new treatment, saying it will give “life-changing hope” to patients.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan is among four different cancer treatments approved for use on the NHS in Scotland in the latest round of decisions from the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

Trastuzumab deruxtecan, also known as Enhertu, is used to treat adults with a type of breast cancer called HER2-low and is the first medicine to be licensed for this type of breast cancer, the SMC said.

The consortium accepted seven medicines for conditions including breast, skin, lung and prostate cancers as well as for psoriasis, arthritis and Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “This decision ushers in an exciting new era of treatment for people with HER2-low incurable secondary breast cancer in Scotland – providing for the first time an effective HER2-targeted treatment for this group of patients.

“Crucially, for eligible patients trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) can both slow the spread of the cancer and increase survival compared to chemotherapy, bringing people the life-changing hope of more time to live and do the things that matter most to them.”

Patricia Snow, 66, from the Highlands, was diagnosed with HER2-low secondary breast cancer six years ago, in December 2017.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled by today’s news. I have a two-year-old grandson and my hope is that I live long enough for him to remember his granny.

“A secondary breast cancer diagnosis is devastating and life changing. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, good days, bad days and even worse days.

“Trastuzumab deruxtecan is a treatment that could give people like me more time to spend with my family and friends.

“The possibility of living longer and enjoying life. Any new treatment gives us hope for a future. Hope that one day this disease could be chronic and not terminal, as without hope things can seem bleak.”

Nivolumab, also known as Opdivo, was accepted for the treatment of some patients with a type of lung cancer. Nivolumab is given before surgery to shrink the tumour.

Degarelix injection, also known as Firmagon, was accepted for treating adults with prostate cancer.

Cemiplimab, also known as Libtayo, was accepted for treating adults with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), a type of skin cancer.

The medicine was accepted on an interim basis in January 2020 as there were uncertainties in the evidence and following reassessment.

It has now been accepted by the SMC for routine use.

SMC chairman Dr Scott Muir said: “The committee is pleased to be able to accept seven new medicines for a variety of conditions, including breast, skin, lung and prostate cancers.

“The additional evidence for cemiplimab, provided by the company and the lived experience shared via the Patient and Clinician Engagement (Pace) meeting, reassured the committee that cemiplimab is a valuable treatment for patients.

“Trastuzumab deruxtecan is more effective than current treatments and could increase the amount of time people will be able to spend with loved ones. We know how important this is to people with breast cancer and their families.”

The SMC has also accepted deucravacitinib, also called Sotyktu, for treating adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, the most common form of psoriasis.

Bimekizumab (Bimzelx) was accepted for treating adults with axial spondyloarthritis, a form of inflammatory arthritis that mainly affects the spine.

And cipaglucosidase alfa (Pombiliti) was accepted for treating adults with late-onset Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive weakness to the heart and skeletal muscle.

Laura Stevenson, deputy chief executive at the Psoriasis Association, said: “The news that deucravacitinib will be available for eligible patients in Scotland will be welcomed by the psoriasis community, who now have an additional treatment option available.”