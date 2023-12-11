Elderly pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car which failed to stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Elderly pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car which failed to stop

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information about the incident in Livingston, West Lothian, on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident in Livingston, West Lothian, on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)

A 79-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car which did not stop, police have said.

The crash, involving a red Dacia Sandero car, happened in Knightsbridge Road East, Livingston, West Lothian, on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a collision at around 4.50pm, and said the driver failed to stop.

Emergency services attended and the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she is described as being in a stable condition.

Police said the car was later traced and a 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

She was later released pending further inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Inquiries into this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2566 of December 9, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Knightsbridge Road East was closed off while an investigation took place and reopened at 9pm on Saturday.