Eight fire appliances fight ongoing blaze in Ayr town centre By Press Association December 12 2023, 11.09pm

(Dave Cheskin/PA)

Fire crews are in attendance following reports of a blaze in a major Scottish town.

Crews were called to Ayr High Street on Tuesday night after receiving calls in relation to the fire.

There are currently eight appliances in attendance.

There has been no reported injuries so far.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 8.25pm on December 12 to reports of fire on Ayr High Street.

"Operation control has mobilised six fire appliances and two height appliances and firefighters are in attendance.

"There are no reports of casualties at this time."