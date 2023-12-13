Residents returning home after gas leak evacuation

Around 40 residents are being allowed to return to their homes after they were evacuated two days ago following a gas leak.

Gas distribution company SGN was called to the scene in Pollokshaws Road in the Shawlands area of Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Police said about 40 residents in surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution and a cordon was put in place around the area.

SGN said on Wednesday it has fixed the issue and residents are returning home.

An SGN spokesperson said: “We have now completed repairs to our network in Pollokshaws Road.

“All residents who were evacuated are now being allowed to reoccupy their homes.

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused and would like to thank everyone affected for your patience and understanding.”

Glasgow City Council said a rest centre was set up at Shawlands Primary School on Monday night to ensure displaced residents had somewhere nearby to shelter during the incident.