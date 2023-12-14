Right to outdoor exercise ‘clearly breached’ at HMP Polmont, inspectors find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Right to outdoor exercise ‘clearly breached’ at HMP Polmont, inspectors find

By Press Association
The HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland has published its report on HMP YOI Polmont (PA)
The HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland has published its report on HMP YOI Polmont (PA)

Inspectors have raised concerns prisoners’ rights to an hour’s exercise in the fresh air every day are “clearly being breached” at Scotland’s national holding facility for children and young offenders.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) noted in its latest report on HMP YOI Polmont, which also houses adult female prisoners, that staff are currently unable to guarantee the right to one hour’s outdoor exercise each day under the Mandela Rules for the treatment of prisoners.

The report said the difficulty lay partly in the number of “designated enemies” young men have within the facility, limiting the time they can enter its two outdoor exercise yards.

HMIPS has recommended the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) invests in creating extra outdoor exercise areas with fixed equipment to overcome the problem.

The report said: “Although the regime timetable indicated that all prisoners were being offered the opportunity of one hour per day in the fresh air, this was not taking place in all areas.

“Despite having to run two regimes in Blair House, women were still afforded one hour’s access to fresh air per day. However, this was not always the case in the young men’s residential areas where most areas were receiving 45 minutes per day, which is a breach of Prison Rule 87(1) and their human right.

“The number of enemies was cited as one reason for lack [of] adherence to Rule 87(1), with one example being in the under-18 section which held four children, they could not all go out together.

“Uptake for early morning access to fresh air was minimal due to the time and also the process where young men had to tell the officer at the morning safety check and thereafter not allowed to change their minds.

“It was reported that offence and non-offence protections were less likely to take fresh air due to abuse from mainstream prisoners.”

HMIPS noted another “significant concern” raised during the most recent inspection of HM YOI Polmont related to the “continued use” of routine body searching of women following visits from family or friends and during cell searches.

Its report said the potential for the practice to re-traumatise women who may have previously been abused is “high”, and it urged the SPS to use technology to move permanently to “intelligence-led searching only”.

Overall, seven of the nine standards inspected, including health and wellbeing and purposeful activity, were rated as “satisfactory” and two as “generally acceptable”, which was said to reflect “a calm, stable, forward-looking prison”.

HMIPS insisted, however, it believes no child should be held in prison while “more therapeutic alternatives” are available, and the “very small number” being held in HMP YOI Polmont should be moved to more “secure care”.

Its report said: “HMIPS would like to see expedited the removal to secure care of the very small number of children still held in HMP YOI Polmont.

“Despite the significant cultural shift observed, HMIPS believes that children should not be held in prison while more therapeutic alternatives are available in Scotland.

“This move would bring more cells into availability, mitigating to a small degree some of the significant overcrowding concerns held by HMIPS.”

An SPS spokesperson said: “This is a really positive report which praises the establishment for strongly moving forward, and the vision, purpose, energy, and direction shown by the leadership team.

“It is particularly pleasing to see staff recognised for their work in identifying people with additional needs and ensuring support is in place, and for the care and compassion they show with vulnerable individuals in ‘Talk To Me’ case conferences.”