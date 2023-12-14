Teenagers arrested over man’s death released pending further inquiries By Press Association December 14 2023, 5.46pm Share Teenagers arrested over man’s death released pending further inquiries Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6293288/teenagers-arrested-over-mans-death-released-pending-further-inquiries/ Copy Link Police said investigations were continuing (David Cheskin/PA) Two teenagers arrested in connection with the death of a man almost two months ago have been released pending further inquiries. Stuart McGeachie, 38, was found dead in a flat in Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday October 24. Police Scotland said on Thursday that two males aged 15 and 17 had been arrested in connection with the death. The force later said they had both been released pending further inquiries. Police said inquiries were continuing.