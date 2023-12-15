Judges to honour ‘gallus’ comic with Sir Billy Connolly award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judges to honour ‘gallus’ comic with Sir Billy Connolly award

By Press Association
Applications for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award have opened (PA)
Applications have opened for an award inspired by one of Scotland’s best loved comedians – but hopefuls have been warned they are expected to be “gallus”.

Any individual, show, group or collective performing at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival next year is eligible to submit a nomination for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award before January 15.

Comedian Janey Godley was the first recipient of the award at this year’s festival.

Judges will examine strict criteria which both the city of Glasgow and Sir Billy represent, with the winner required to be warm but tough, accessible for all, unapologetic, funny and “gallus” – a Scottish word meaning bold, brave and self-starting.

The trophy has one of Sir Billy’s drawings engraved on it, and the winner will be announced at the festival in March.

Sir Billy will decide the winner, with the judging panel making recommendations to him.

He said: “Glasgow deserves to have an international comedy festival – it’s the funniest town in the world, bar none.

“The standard is colossal and I’m always amazed when I see TV or live comedy from Glasgow.

“I’m very proud to be part of the international festival and I’m very proud that my drawing has been part of the trophy. It’s lovely – let’s get on with it.”

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “Comedy is a significant part of Glasgow’s rich cultural identity. From everyday conversations to the comedy superstars the city produces and embraces, comedy lets us celebrate, connect, and find joy even at the bleakest of times.

Pride of Scotland awards 2021
Janey Godley was the first recipient of the award (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“In many ways the characteristics of the best comedy are also the characteristics of the spirit of the city.

“Being funny, of course, but also to be self-starting, mould-breaking, bold and brave, curious and challenging, warm but tough, proud but unpretentious, and open to all.

“Sir Billy Connolly – the best of comedy and the best of Glasgow – has all of these in spades. With the presentation of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, GICF celebrates those participating in the festival who most display these characteristics.

“This could be a performer, promoter or venue staff; a life-long Glaswegian or a flying visitor; a festival first-timer or an old hand involved for the last two decades.”

The festival takes place between March 13 and 31 and will feature more than 360 shows and comedians including Susie McCabe, Stewart Lee and Reginald D Hunter.