Woman in critical condition after three-vehicle crash on A96

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on the A96 which left two other people injured.

Police said the “serious” crash took place at about 4.40pm on Friday near Auldearn in the Highlands.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, a red Toyota Yaris, a black BMW estate and a green Toyota Hilux which was towing a trailer.

A 74-year-old woman is said to be in a critical condition at Raigmore Hospital, and a 51-year-old woman in a serious but stable condition. A 74-year-old man was also taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area around the time to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller said: “In particular, if you have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2631 of December 15.