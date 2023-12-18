Cosla calls for Scottish Budget to see investment in councils to tackle poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Cosla calls for Scottish Budget to see investment in councils to tackle poverty

By Press Association
The Scottish Budget looms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Budget looms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

This year’s Scottish budget should focus on “tackling the root causes” of poverty, Cosla has said.

Cosla, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, has called upon the Scottish Government to invest in local authorities as a means of alleviating poverty in Scotland.

The call comes before the upcoming Scottish Budget announcement tomorrow.

An elderly person holds a small amount of loose change

Ahead of the announcement, Cosla’s children and young people spokesperson, councillor Tony Buchanan, said: “If Scotland is to make progress towards alleviating and eradicating poverty, this year’s Scottish Budget must focus on tackling the root causes, with a greater prioritisation of local prevention and early-intervention work – and councils are key to this.

“This means investment in the essential social supports provided every day by councils, in schools, in local community hubs, at the right place, at the right time.

“If the core services aimed at supporting and empowering people to reach their full potential are eroded, as they have been over the last few years as a result of cuts to our core Budgets, then tackling poverty in Scotland will continue to be a significant challenge.

“Action to address poverty and deprivation was noted as a key priority for Scotland in the concluding report on children’s services reform research published by CELCIS last week and reinforces the importance of the shared priority within the Verity House Agreement.”

Mr Buchanan added: “For too long now, the financial settlement for local government has meant that councils have had to cut spend to services which are needed to tackle poverty – whether they are youth work, social work support or breakfast clubs.

“This year’s Budget presents the opportunity to reverse this trend, to invest in communities and realise our ambitions to tackle poverty in Scotland.

“Without a fair settlement for councils in tomorrow’s Budget, the poverty gap in Scotland will continue to grow.

“Investing in local government is key to a fairer Scotland.”

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison said: “Tackling poverty and inequality is a key mission for the Scottish Government and a shared priority with local government under the Verity House Agreement.

“In the face of the most challenging budget settlement since devolution, we are doing everything within our powers to tackle poverty and target resources at those most in need.

“We are providing funding to deliver the services that people rely on most, along with a ten-year programme of public service reform.

“We are working with Cosla to establish a new fiscal framework for councils, and decisions on local government budget allocations for future years are subject to the outcome of discussion with Cosla.”