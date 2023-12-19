Former Police Scotland chief to take up children’s charity ambassador role

Former Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone has been named as an ambassador for a children’s charity.

Sir Iain led the force between 2017 until he retired earlier this year.

He will join Action for Children Scotland and will bring a wealth of experience and insight from his time as top brass to the charity.

The charity’s ambassadors donate their experience and insight to help the work of Action for Children.

“It’s great to be working with Action for Children on its essential work in Scotland. I’m looking forward to lending my support to the charities’ leading practice development and collaboration with national agencies to ensure we continue to deliver safe childhoods for children and young people,” Sir Iain said.

He added: “The police’s support and protection for children and young people is a wide-ranging area of practice, especially in Scotland.

“It requires multi-agency involvement to ensure the most suitable outcome is reached, and through this role, I’m keen to build on Action for Children’s leading effort in this area.”

Action for Children delivers a national intervention service to divert children and young people away from criminal exploitation in Scotland.

It also delivers a range of specialist support including care for children and young people with disabilities, residential facilities, fostering, family support and mental health services all aimed at ensuring more children have a safe and happy childhood.

Fiona Steel, national director for Scotland at Action for Children, welcomed the appointment by saying: “Sir Iain has worked at the top of public life in Scotland for many years and is a great supporter to have on board with the charity. His understanding of shifting social issues and the role they play in policing is something I am very keen to harness in our work.”

“I look forward to welcoming him into our team in Scotland, and making an important difference.”

Sir Iain will join former First Minister Lord Jack McConnell, who is also an ambassador for the charity.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, added: “I’m so pleased to have Sir Iain joining as our newest ambassador at Action for Children.

“It offers huge backing for our effort for charities, the police and national agencies to be more aligned in delivering safe and happy childhoods for children.

“During his leadership, Sir Iain showed an unwavering commitment to protecting and supporting communities, and so this is a brilliant opportunity to draw on his insight about policing to ensure we advocate for families at a Scottish and UK-wide level.”