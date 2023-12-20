Disruption expected on train and ferry routes as Storm Pia sweeps in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruption expected on train and ferry routes as Storm Pia sweeps in

By Press Association
Rain on a window during a storm near Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA Wire).
Travellers have been warned to expect disruption on trains and ferries in the run-up to the festive period due to Storm Pia, with schools on Shetland already told to close.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from midnight to 9pm on Thursday, forecasting gusts of 70-80mph in northern Scotland, with 65-70mph on high ground, and 45-55mph elsewhere in the country.

Schools in Shetland will be closed on Thursday due to the high winds, and extra electricity network engineers are being brought in to deal with potential power cuts.

Ferry services across the west coast of Scotland are expected to experience disruption, CalMac warned.

On the trains, Network Rail said many services will only run once safety inspections have taken place, leading to some cancellations.

The West Highland line, Kyle of Lochalsh line, and the Far North line, along with Inverness-Inverurie services, will all be subject to inspections before trains can run, and speed restrictions will also be in place in the central belt and the south of Scotland.

Travellers have been warned of “short notice changes to journeys” on ScotRail services and are advised to check ahead, while additional engineers will be deployed to deal with any incidents.

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “Safety is our first priority and that’s why we’ve stopped some trains from running on Thursday morning and slowed others down.

“High winds can cause trees and other debris to fall on to the track, with the potential to damage infrastructure and block lines. It’s important we assess the impact of the severe weather before reopening lines and removing restrictions.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Services on some routes will be significantly impacted by Storm Pia, and in addition to some cancellations on the routes most impacted, customers can expect short notice changes to their journeys.”

Finlay MacRae, head of operations at CalMac, said: “While we can’t control the impact from weather, we do have a committed team working hard to reduce the impact on our communities and customers wherever we can.

“Our crew will monitor the situation and respond to limited weather windows by operating untimetabled services whenever they can do so safely.”

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45-55mph, possibly 65-70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland.

“The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north-east of Scotland, including the Northern isles, with 70-80mph in the morning.”

The Met Office forecasts showers along with the wind, with more rain expected on Friday.

Mr Dixon said there is the possibility of snow on Christmas Day, but only in the far north of Scotland.

He added: “It looks like there will be a drier afternoon in the south of the UK for those post-Christmas dinner walks.”