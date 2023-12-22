Body found in search for missing woman

Police searching for a missing woman have recovered a body from a river.

Clare Marshall, 64, disappeared in the early hours of Monday after leaving an area of Perth.

Police believe she may have walked to Moncreiffe Island, in the middle of the River Tay.

A helicopter was used to help with the search, which focused on Dundee Road and the river.

Police said on Friday that a woman’s body had been recovered from the river, near Moncrieffe Island, at around 12.50pm on Thursday.

The body has yet to be formally identified, however officers believe it is that of Ms Marshall and her family have been informed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”