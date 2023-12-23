Former Celtic star Frank McGarvey was ‘palmed off’ before death, daughter says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Former Celtic star Frank McGarvey was ‘palmed off’ before death, daughter says

By Press Association
Frank McGarvey
Frank McGarvey

A Scottish football great felt “palmed off” by doctors before he was given a terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis, his daughter has said.

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey died in January at the age of 66, after being diagnosed in October 2022.

His daughter Jenny Kane, 36, told the Herald newspaper the footballing ace was told by GPs he had indigestion before being tested for bacteria that can cause gastric ulcers.

His first symptoms included chest pain in spring 2022, before the pain spread to his back and he lost his appetite and began losing weight.

Mrs Kane told the newspaper: “I felt like we were just getting palmed off.

“They were not taking any of this seriously until it came to the summer, by which time I was ferociously emailing the doctors week after week to say, ‘look, someone has to take this seriously’.

“By that time my dad had lost two stones in the space of two months – surely that’s not indigestion?”

Two months before his diagnosis, McGarvey was taken to A&E with chest pains, where X-rays showed signs of inflammation on his sternum – but he was given the all-clear.

“I sat there and watched the doctor tell him there was nothing wrong with him – ‘you’re fit as a fiddle, Frank’,” she said.

Celtic v Kilmarnock – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic fans pay tribute to Frank McGarvey

“Yet he was coming to my door every week skinnier and skinnier, not eating, weak, with this constant pain in his chest, and painkillers weren’t doing anything.”

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of around 7% – the lowest of all common cancers.

Symptoms include indigestion, jaundice, upper abdominal pain, stool changes, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss.

McGarvey, who signed for Celtic in 1980, scored 100 goals in 168 appearances, and also turned out for teams including St Mirren, Queen of the South and Clyde.

He was capped by the national team seven times.