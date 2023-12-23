Woman, 75, treated for serious injuries after collision in Scottish Borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 75, treated for serious injuries after collision in Scottish Borders

By Press Association
The A698 in was closed for over eight hours to allow for investigations (PA)
The A698 in was closed for over eight hours to allow for investigations (PA)

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being struck by a car in the Scottish Borders.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse hit two other women when it mounted the pavement on the A698 in Denholm at around 3.10pm on Friday.

The 75-year-old who sustained serious injuries was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, police said.

The other two women, aged 71 and 68, were moved to Borders General Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi was also taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until around 11.30pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.Denholm

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area are around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2094 of December 22.