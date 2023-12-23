Woman, 75, treated for serious injuries after collision in Scottish Borders

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being struck by a car in the Scottish Borders.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse hit two other women when it mounted the pavement on the A698 in Denholm at around 3.10pm on Friday.

The 75-year-old who sustained serious injuries was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, police said.

The other two women, aged 71 and 68, were moved to Borders General Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi was also taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until around 11.30pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.Denholm

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area are around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2094 of December 22.