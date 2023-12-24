Two men wanted in connection with attempted murder in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Two men wanted in connection with attempted murder in Fife

By Press Association
The attempted murder happened in a car park on South Street in Glenrothes, police said (PA)
Detectives are seeking to identify two men in connection with an attempted murder in Fife.

Police said two men, both aged 41, were targeted by two other males in a car park on South Street in Glenrothes at around 6.50pm on Thursday.

One of the men who was targeted suffered serious injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Officers are now working to identify the two other men in connection with the incident.

The first is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a light jacket with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured snood up to his eyes and may have had a tammy hat on.

The second man was also around 5ft 10in tall, in his 20s and of slim build.

He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a dark, possibly blue, jacket with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured snood up to his eyes.

Detective Sergeant Steph Drummond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3449 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.