Police name man killed in collision with car

A pedestrian who died after a collision involving a Land Rover has been named by police.

Derek Logan, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on the A737 south of Beith in North Ayrshire.

The collision happened at around 10.45pm on Wednesday December 20.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which involved a black Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Road Policing Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Logan’s family and friends at this difficult time and they have asked for privacy.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can assist, particularly if you have dashcam footage, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3948 of Wednesday 20 December 2023.”

Mr Logan was from the North Ayrshire area.