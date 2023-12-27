Man charged after seven injured in Christmas Eve crash

A man has been charged in connection with a crash in the Highlands on Christmas Eve which saw two children and five other people taken to hospital.

The collision involved two cars and occurred on the A82 at Invergloy, north of Fort William, at around 5pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that a man has been charged with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101, or through the Police Scotland website, and quote incident 2260 of December 24.