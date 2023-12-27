In Pictures: A year of Sturgeon, strikes, spectacle and storms for Scotland

It was the year when Scotland bade farewell to Nicola Sturgeon as first minister – and to Edinburgh Zoo’s pandas.

Protesters and strikers took to the country’s streets but a thanksgiving service for the King brought pomp and ceremony to the capital.

Nicola Sturgeon surprised the political world in February when she announced she was stepping down as the country’s leader. Her successor, Humza Yousaf, became the first person of colour to be Scotland’s first minister.

Ms Sturgeon’s own world was later turned upside down when her husband was arrested and questioned by police in connection with a probe into SNP finances. She was later arrested as well but neither of them were charged.

It was a year of strikes with teachers, school staff, junior doctors and even coffin makers downing tools to demand better pay in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mother Nature also struck as Storm Babet brought flooding to Brechin and massive waves to Stonehaven’s harbour in October.

But the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe brought spectacle and fun to the capital and the year was rounded off with dazzling light shows across the country.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists protested outside Barclays bank in Glasgow in January (Robert Perry/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon waved to members of the public outside Bute House in Edinburgh after announcing she was to stand down as First Minister in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Actress Meg Bellamy, playing Kate Middleton, filmed scenes for the latest season of The Crown in St Andrews in March (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police officers stood guard outside the home of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after her husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested in connection with an investigation into SNP finances in April (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A pair of dogs joined members of the PCS union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in Glasgow during a strike in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actor Forest Whitaker said his first visit to Scotland was ‘a touch of magic’ in May (Jane Barlow/PA)

Colourful Suffolk sheep made a contrast to the judges in their white coats at the Royal Highland Show in Ingliston, Edinburgh, in June (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King and Queen enjoyed a crochet mailbox topper of a crown during a tour of the market square in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders, in June (Lisa Ferguson/PA)

Members of the Blues and Royals exercised their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian, in July (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Red Arrows staged a flypast over St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the thanksgiving service for King Charles in July (Aaron Chown/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke danced with Violet the Coo outside Underbelly Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall ahead of his Festival Fringe show in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dancers Tommy Franzen and Isabel Lubach used a climbing wall as part of a show at the Edinburgh International Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

A brightly dressed piper serenaded people taking part in a Believe in Scotland march and rally in Edinburgh in September (Jane Barlow/PA)

Katie Sinclair from Perth and daughter Emmie enjoyed the light show From The Deep in Pitlochry in October (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Storm Babet caused giant waves to break over the pier at Stonehaven Harbour in October (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giant panda Yang Guang peeked out from his enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo to say goodbye before he and his mate Tian Tian were transported home to China in November (Jane Barlow/PA)