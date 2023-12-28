Edinburgh marks 30th anniversary of Hogmanay celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh marks 30th anniversary of Hogmanay celebrations

By Press Association
Edinburgh is preparing for its traditional Hogmanay celebrations (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Preparations are under way to mark the 30th anniversary of Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

A ticketed concert and street party has taken place in the Scottish capital since 1993.

The city will see a four-day takeover of events from Friday this week, including the return of the torchlight procession for the first time since 2019.

Up to 20,000 participants are expected to trail through the Old Town on Friday evening, starting at the Meadows and led by Shetland’s Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad.

It is the 30th year of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities (PA)

The Concert in the Gardens will be headlined by Britpop legends Pulp, and will kick off at 9pm on Hogmanay.

Up to 40,000 revellers from across the globe will pack into Princes Street for the world-famous street party to see in the new year.

The headline set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2024.

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors.

“Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses.

“This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.

“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and of course council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days.

“I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”