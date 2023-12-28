Body of man found near reservoir

The body of a man has been found at a reservoir in Clackmannanshire.

Police were made aware of concerns for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam, near Sauchie, close to Alloa, at around 12.20pm on Christmas Eve.

The body of one man was found at around 12.30pm on Boxing Day.

Searches for the other man are continuing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam, near Sauchie, around 12.20pm on Sunday 24 December.

“Around 12.30pm on Tuesday 26 December the body of a man was found.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware.

“Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”