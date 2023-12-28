Coastguard in search for bodyboarder possibly ‘in difficulty’ near Fraserburgh

Coastguard rescue teams have carried out a search operation after receiving a report of a bodyboarder possibly being in difficulty off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

Fraserburgh and Peterhead coastguard rescue teams scoured the waters near Fraserburgh from around 1.20pm on Thursday.

RNLI lifeboats, an HM helicopter, Police Scotland and an oil and gas industry helicopter are in attendance.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response after receiving a report of a bodyboarder possibly being in difficulty off Fraserburgh.

“Fraserburgh and Peterhead coastguard rescue teams and Fraserburgh and Peterborough RNLI lifeboats have both been sent along with a HM Coastguard helicopter and a helicopter from the oil and gas industry. Police Scotland are also in attendance.

“The search is ongoing and we have no further information.”

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.