Crews stop search for bodyboarder because ‘nobody has been reported missing’

Coastguard rescuers have halted a search launched after a report of a bodyboarder possibly in difficulty off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

The Fraserburgh and Peterhead coastguard rescue teams scoured the waters near Fraserburgh from around 1.20pm on Thursday.

RNLI lifeboats, two helicopters and Police Scotland were also in attendance.

The coastguard said the search ended at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is satisfied that there is no information to say that anybody is missing and nobody has been reported missing either.”

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.