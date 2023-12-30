11-year-old boy taken to hospital after ‘serious crash’

An 11-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital for treatment after being involved in what police described as a “serious crash”.

The youngster had been walking in King Street, Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, when the incident, which involved a black Vauxhall Astra, took place at about 4.20pm on Friday.

The boy was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment afterwards, while Police Scotland confirmed the 57-year-old man who had been driving the car was uninjured.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, with Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick saying: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“We are also particularly keen to trace any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time it occurred.”