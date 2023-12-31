Man named after fatal Christmas Day crash in Shetland

An elderly man who died on Christmas Day following a two-car collision has been named by police.

Harry Johnson, 84, from Bixter, Shetland, died in hospital in Lerwick after the collision on the A971 between Bixter and Treta at around 4.10pm on December 25.

The driver of the other car involved, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time to allow investigation work to be carried out.

Road Policing Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnson’s family and friends following their loss, especially given the time of year this occurred.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected and we continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Thank you to those who have already been in touch with information. We are still appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or the grey Volkswagen Golf and blue Volkswagen Sharan prior to the incident to please contact us.

“I would also ask people to review their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything of significance that could help with our investigation.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 1498 of Monday, December 25, 2023.