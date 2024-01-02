Woman seriously injured in stolen motorbike hit-and-run crash

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a stolen motorbike in a hit-and-run crash on Hogmanay.

Police said the 68-year-old was crossing the road when she was struck by a grey Yamaha MT-07 on Mosspark Drive, Cardonald, Glasgow.

The bike was heading north towards Paisley Road West when the crash happened at about 8pm, with the rider then running away towards Tealing Avenue.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the woman seriously injured.

We are appealing following a serious hit and run crash, 8pm, Sun 31 Dec, Mosspark Drive, involving a pedestrian and a stolen grey Yamaha MT-07. The rider made off in the direction of Tealing Avenue. Call 101 if you can help – Inc 2984 of 31/12/23

She was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the bike was reported stolen from an address in Edinburgh on Friday December 19.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland, said: “There were a number of people in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our inquiries.

“It is also vital that we trace the motorbike rider. Our investigation so far suggests he made off on foot along Tealing Avenue and on to Bucklaw Gardens so anyone in this area who saw him and where he went is also asked to get in touch.”