Man arrested over death of woman, 33, in seaside town

A man has been arrested after a woman’s death in a seaside town.

Emergency services were called to a property in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, after a “report of concern” at about 8.20am on New Year’s Day.

A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the East Lothian town.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

The force said inquiries are continuing.