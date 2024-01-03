Man arrested over death of woman, 33, in seaside town By Press Association January 3 2024, 10.03am Share Man arrested over death of woman, 33, in seaside town Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6314642/man-arrested-over-womans-death/ Copy Link The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in North Berwick (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been arrested after a woman’s death in a seaside town. Emergency services were called to a property in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, after a “report of concern” at about 8.20am on New Year’s Day. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the East Lothian town. Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. The force said inquiries are continuing.