Russell Crowe reveals he is related to Jacobite lord who ‘laughed his head off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Russell Crowe reveals he is related to Jacobite lord who ‘laughed his head off’

By Press Association
Russell Crowe has revealed his surprising family roots (Ian West/PA)
Russell Crowe has revealed his surprising family roots (Ian West/PA)

Russell Crowe has revealed he is the distant relative of a notorious Jacobite lord who was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain.

The Gladiator star has been exploring his ancestry and his research uncovered some surprising connections.

While he knew he had Scottish heritage, he recently discovered he is related to Simon Fraser, the 11th Lord Lovat – known as the Old Fox.

Known for his scheming plots and switching sides to and fro between the government and Jacobite causes, his clan was eventually among those defeated at the battle of Culloden in 1746 and he was executed the following year.

Fans of the Outlander novels and TV series will recognise him as the grandfather of lead character Jamie Fraser.

On X, formerly Twitter, Crowe said he had begun by trying to trace his Italian roots, something made difficult by “folkloric family tales and misspelling”.

He discovered his great-great-grandfather Luigi Ghezzi had moved to New Zealand in 1864 after meeting Mary Ann Curtain in Cape Town.

The 59-year-old actor added: “Also something else that has recently come to light on my fathers mothers side, via John (Jock) Fraser (arrived in NZ in 1841) we directly connect back to Simon Fraser. 11th Lord Lovat. Look him up.

“He’s quite the character. The Old Fox they used to call him.

“Seems his Machiavellian ways caught up to him at the age of 80, & he has a claim to infamy as the last man to have the head chopped off his living body in the Tower of London. His death even coined a phrase.

“Apparently, they set up temporary stands for the gentry to watch him die.

SHOWBIZ Globes Gladiator
The Gladiator star has taken an interest in Scottish history (PA)

“One of these stands collapsed which resulted in the death of nine onlookers.

“Being told this just before he was put to death made him laugh.

“He was still laughing when the blade struck his neck, thereby ‘laughing his head off’.”

Crowe also said his DNA suggested a strong Irish link, but he is currently uncertain where exactly this comes from.

The 11th Lord Lovat’s execution at Tower Hill in London drew huge crowds.

He had sided with Bonnie Prince Charlie during the 1745 Jacobite rising and was sentenced to death for treason.

Walk Free Foundation’s 2016 Global Slavery Index launch
Crowe said much of his family tree is still a mystery (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Crowe has taken an interest in Scottish history previously.

He is a supporter of the Clanranald Trust which has created the Duncarron fort near Denny, an authentic replica of a medieval stronghold.

The Australian actor donated a battering ram from the film Robin Hood to the fort.

In 2018, forensic experts were called in to try and identify if remains removed from a Highland crypt were those of the 11th Lord Lovat.

While official records stated he had been buried beneath the floor of a chapel in the Tower of London, his clan believed his remains had been “intercepted” and returned to Scotland.

However Professor Dame Sue Black determined the remains at Wardlaw Mausoleum were those of a woman and not the “Old Fox”.