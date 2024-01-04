Police discover ‘large-scale’ cannabis cultivation in Lanark By Press Association January 4 2024, 7.05pm Share Police discover ‘large-scale’ cannabis cultivation in Lanark Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6318039/police-discover-large-scale-cannabis-cultivation-in-lanark/ Copy Link Officers found the farm at a building on Bannatyne Street (Gareth Fuller/PA) Police have launched an investigation after discovering a “large-scale” cannabis farm in a building in Lanark. Officers found the farm at the building on Bannatyne Street on Tuesday. The quantity or estimated street value has not been given by police. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024, officers discovered a large scale cannabis cultivation within a building at Bannatyne Street, Lanark. “Inquiries are ongoing.”