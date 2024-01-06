Woman, 18, dies after becoming unwell at Glasgow nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 18, dies after becoming unwell at Glasgow nightclub

By Press Association
The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital but later died after falling ill at a nightclub in Glasgow (SWG3/PA)
An 18-year-old woman has died after becoming unwell at a popular Glasgow nightclub, with police understood to be investigating if drugs were the cause.

Officers say they were made aware on Friday of the incident, which took place on Tuesday at the SWG3 nightclub in the city’s west end.

The woman was taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

One of the lines of enquiry being followed by police is if drugs were involved, the PA news agency understands.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware on Friday, 5 January, 2024, that a woman had become unwell at a premises on Eastvale Place, Glasgow on Tuesday, 2 January.

“An 18-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“Next of kin have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In a statement released to the media, the club said it would be closed this weekend “as a mark of respect” for the woman who died, adding that staff had been in touch with her family to offer support following the “heartbreaking and devastating situation”.

“Upon spotting that she was in distress, our staff swiftly intervened, bringing her to the venue’s medical unit for examination,” the statement said.

“The on-site medical team, composed of qualified and experienced professionals, promptly called for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated. Regrettably, despite these efforts, she did not survive.

“It is important to acknowledge the pervasive issue of drug use in today’s society, and we want to emphasise that we take significant measures to prevent the entry of such substances into our venue.”

Attendees, the club said, are “thoroughly searched upon entry” and medical teams are present at major events.