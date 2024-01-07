Teenager injured in city centre assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Teenager injured in city centre assault

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A teenager needed hospital treatment after he was attacked by a man armed with a bladed weapon on a city centre street.

Three men in balaclavas, all around 6ft tall, approached the 19-year-old as he and friends walked along Buchanan Street, Glasgow, at around 6.20am on Friday.

One of the men attacked the teenager with a bladed weapon before running off.

The victim was treated for a hand injury at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the stretch between St Vincent Street and Gordon Street.

Detective Constable Larissa Cooper said: “At this time, we believe the injured man was specifically targeted, however, have yet to establish a motive as to why that was the case.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and making local inquiries since the attack, but are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information that may assist with their inquiries to get in touch.

“The suspects were wearing balaclavas and are described by witnesses at the time as all male, 6ft, of medium build and with brown skin.

“They were all wearing dark clothing and at least one had a local Glasgow accent.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0493 of Friday January 5 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.