Police hunt gang after boilers stolen in ‘pre-planned theft’

Police are hunting a group of thieves who stole boilers and other heating supplies in Glasgow worth a six-figure sum.

The gang of around five or six men are believed to have broken into the building in Buccleuch Road at Hillington Park early one morning in late December.

It is understood heating supplies including boilers of various makes were taken during the raid and the group used two trucks and a van to make off with their haul.

Detective Constable Jack McElwee said: “From our inquiries so far, we know that five or six men dressed in high-visibility clothing broke into the building around 7.40am on Wednesday, December 27.

“They left with the stolen goods in two trucks and a van. They later returned for a second load the same day. The van was a white VW Crafter, and the trucks were curtainsiders, white cabs with blue curtains.

“This theft was obviously pre-planned, with the thieves knowing that this business and other premises were open during this period.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the break-in to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0549 of Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.